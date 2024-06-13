Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Significant Other
Rosslyn Linen-blend Embroidered Shirt
£208.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Pink
The Cinched Piqué Corset Top
BUY
$29.95
Victoria's Secret
Whistles
Sofia Crepe Waistcoat
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Whistles
Denim Corset Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Whistles
Seashore Print Cami Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
More from Significant Other
Significant Other
Rosslyn Linen-blend Embroidered Shirt
BUY
£208.00
Anthropologie
Significant Other
Demi Backless Long-sleeve Column Gown
BUY
$149.95
$286.00
Anthropologie
Significant Other
Holly Long-sleeve Open-back Mini Dress
BUY
$198.40
$248.00
Anthropologie
Significant Other
Poet Asymmetrical Dress
BUY
$280.00
The Iconic
More from Tops
Pink
The Cinched Piqué Corset Top
BUY
$29.95
Victoria's Secret
Whistles
Sofia Crepe Waistcoat
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Whistles
Denim Corset Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Whistles
Seashore Print Cami Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted