Rosie (rosebud) Crop Top In Ice White Lambswool

$295.00

DESCRIPTION Classic ivory lambswool crop top with signature "YY" pointelles and hand tied pineapple knots hand embroidered all over. Slim fit. Fabric has stretch. Yarn spun in Scotland. Garment knitted and embroidered in China. Yarn content is 100% Lambswool. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Slim fit with stretch. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. DESIGNER'S NOTES This garment is delicate and should be worn with care. GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 30" SHOULDER STRAP WIDTH: 2-5/8" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 9-1/2" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 32" SHOULDER STRAP WIDTH: 2-5/8" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 10"