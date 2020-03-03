Heritage Store

Rosewater

$6.49

Buy Now Review It

At Heritage Store

Rosewater The delicate floral essence of European damascus roses. Made with only two ingredients-- Hydroessential rose, and Vor-mag(™) water, this clean formula has been a beauty staple for decades. Highly versatile, Rosewater can be used on your face to soothe, smoothe and tone your skin. Also try applying to your your hair for added moisture and to aid between washings. Heritage Store Rosewater does not contain dyes, alcohol or harsh preservatives making this product clean formula great for sensitive skin. Made with Vor-mag™ water – water that has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy and vibration – Heritage Store Rosewater is designed to nourish your skin, hair, and spirit.