Soothe and nourish your skin with Pixi’s Rose Tonic, a beautifully natural, indulgent addition to your skin care regime. Rich in nutrients, this tonic is a rose hydrosol based toner that hydrates and neutralises the skin’s pH, normalising hydration levels and gently removing impurities to leave skin at its radiant best. It’s also infused with elderflower to tone skin, minimising redness and refreshing to leave your complexion cool, calm and collected. Perfect used morning and night after cleansing, this is paraben-free, not tested on animals and suitable for all skin types, so you can welcome it to your ritual safe in the knowledge that it will do only good.