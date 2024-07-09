Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Betsey Johnson
Rose Stud Earrings
$22.00
$18.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Stud
BUY
$174.00
Catbird
De Chloe Jewels
Milos Starfish Earrings
BUY
£76.00
Wolf & Badger
Anthropologie
Crystal Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
Quince
14k Gold Petite Baguette Diamond Studs
BUY
$149.90
$199.90
Quince
More from Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson
Rico Silver
BUY
$99.00
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson
Liam Ivory
BUY
$109.00
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson
Kitsch Baby Cakes Crossbody
BUY
$138.00
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson
Sb-cady Ankle Boot
BUY
$112.47
$129.00
Amazon
More from Earrings
Simone Rocha
Transparent Cluster Crystal Flower Single Ear Cuff
BUY
$117.00
$180.00
SSENSE
PANDORA
Organically Shaped Circle & Freshwater Pearl Earrings
BUY
$165.00
PANDORA
PANDORA
Organically Shaped Circle & Freshwater Pearl Earrings
BUY
£115.00
PANDORA
Betsey Johnson
Rose Stud Earrings
BUY
$18.60
$22.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted