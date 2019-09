Stella McCartney

Rose Romancing Briefs

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stella McCartney

A cause very personal to Stella, the “Rose Romancing” set will benefit leading charities and support centres worldwide, including the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, the Hello Beautiful Foundation in London, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the US, to support their work in providing the most advanced early detection programmes and treatments for patients with breast cancer.