Milani

Rose Powder Blush

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Give your cheeks a subtle pop of color and a radiant glow with this Rose Powder Blush from Milani. This pressed blush powder will perfectly complement your foundation base, leaving you with a natural-looking glow that's perfect for everything from special events to everyday wear. It easily blends into your skin and lets you build coverage so you can create the look you want.