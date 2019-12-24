Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Oh L
Rose Pattern Shirring Dress_black
$257.00
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At W Concept
0 Review 0 Be the first to review this product
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Oh L
Oh L
Point Sleeves And Pleats Dress Lilac
$268.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Oh L
Check Suit Jacket
$268.00
$197.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Oh L
Check Two Tuck Short
$168.00
$127.00
from
W Concept
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted