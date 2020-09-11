Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Herbivore
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A super-fine mist that hydrates and softens skin, keeping it dewy and fresh throughout the day.
Need a few alternatives?
Herbivore
Cbd Glow Potions Duo
$39.00
from
Herbivore
BUY
Vertly
Botanical Extract Face Serum
$110.00
from
Standard Dose
BUY
Smith & Cult
Locked & Lit Cbd Lip Balm
$21.00
from
Ulta
BUY
promoted
Unsun Cosmetics
Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion - Spf 30
$15.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Herbivore
Herbivore
Cbd Glow Potions Duo
$39.00
from
Herbivore
BUY
Herbivore
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil
£38.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Herbivore
Hand Hero 75% Alcohol Hand Purifying Gel
$12.00
from
Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
More from Skin Care
Herbivore
Cbd Glow Potions Duo
$39.00
from
Herbivore
BUY
Vertly
Botanical Extract Face Serum
$110.00
from
Standard Dose
BUY
Smith & Cult
Locked & Lit Cbd Lip Balm
$21.00
from
Ulta
BUY
promoted
Unsun Cosmetics
Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion - Spf 30
$15.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted