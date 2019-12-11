Pixi

Rose Glow Mist

$15.00

Infused with 7 types of Rose Flower extracts and antioxidants, this lightweight mist helps soothe and strengthen the skin. Helping to moisturize, improve elasticity and provide free radical protection, skin's complexion is left with a naturally enhanced glow. Shake to mix, close eyes and mist over face and neck before makeup to help calm and smooth. Use after makeup to set and add a natural dewy finish. Apply anytime to give skin a boost of antioxidant hydration.Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.