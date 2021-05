Torrid

Rose Floral Wireless Swim Top

$59.50 $44.62

At Torrid

Floral print and flutter sleeves make this tie-front swim top a definite must-have. Matching style(s): 14335967 Wireless Mesh lining Short flutter sleeves Keyhole tie-front UPF 40+ sun protection CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size swimwear SIZE + FIT Fits all busts Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit