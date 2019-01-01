Recycled 18k yellow gold and approximately 0.725 carats. A completely natural and untreated rose cut emerald in an eight-prong setting, on a squared band. One of a kind. For sizing inquiries, please refer to our sizing guide.
This emerald is fairmined: It has been responsibly mined near Lake Manyara by villagers of nearby Mayoka village who are guaranteed salary and faceted by fairly paid lapidaries who put pride in their work. The black inclusions likely consist of the mineral phlogopite, characteristic to this mine.