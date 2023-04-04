Tracy's Dog

Rosie is a new 2-in-1 Tracy’s Dog rose licking simulation vibrator with a butt plug. Rosie was designed to deliver the most realistic oral pleasure and nipple stimulation by using the tongue clit technique. Meanwhile, its small rounded butt plug, 9-frequency licking, and 9-frequency stretching vibrations will help you to reach a mind-blowing orgasm faster than ever.