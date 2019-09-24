Search
Côté Mas

Rosé Aurore 2017 - 1 L

$12.99
At Empire State Of Wine
Pale salmon color. Complex nose with cherry and strawberry notes evolving towards soft candied fruit. The palate is rich and smooth with ripe red fruits and a well-balanced acidity.
