Physicians Formula

Rosé All Day Petal Glow

$15.99 $9.59

A brightening and Illuminating all-over-glow that imparts unprecedented color dimension for a flawless pearluminous finish. Shades avaliable: Soft Petal (Pearly Pink) Freshly Picked (Champagne) Petal Pink (Soft Pink) Shimmering Rose (Rose Gold) WHY IT’S GOOD FOR YOU: Ultra-luxurious formula brightens skin instantly and over time while keeping your skin flawlessly glowing. Designed to complement all skin tones, the unique multi-use formula reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles while delivering a more radiant complexion. KEY INGREDIENTS: Brightening Kakadu Plum, Calming Rose Water, Anti-oxidant rich Goji, & Tightening Agents.