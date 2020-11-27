Charlton Home

Rosalva 11.8″ W X 32.3″ H Cabinet

$101.99 $86.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This product will be the perfect choice for you if you are looking for something to organize your messy items. With its simple but elegant appearance, this item can perfectly match your room or office furniture. This bathroom storage cupboard is not too big but 4 drawers can hold a surprisingly amount of items. The items can be easily hidden away from view by closing the drawer doors making your home clean and tidy. Coated with varnish, the surface of this storage cabinet is glossy and smooth. This standing cabinet unit is not only just a piece of furniture, but is also a great decor for your home.