Citizens of Humanity

Rosa Denim Shorts

£230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Citizens of Humanity's 'Rosa' shorts remind us of cool vintage styles from the '90s. Cut from rigid denim in the label's light-blue 'Chant' wash, they have a flattering high-rise waist and comfortably loose fit through the legs. Complete the look with a T-shirt and chunky sneakers.Wear it with: [Frances de Lourdes Tank ], [Bottega Veneta Clutch ], [The Row Flip flops ], [Lauren Rubinski Necklace ], [Sophie Buhai Earrings ].