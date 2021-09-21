Anine Bing

Rory Oversized Faux Shearling Jacket

$400.00

Editors’ Notes Anine Bing's oversized 'Rory' jacket is one to add to your wish list of cozy fall essentials. Made from fuzzy faux shearling, it has flap pockets and silver buttons engraved with the brand's moniker. The best part? Its versatile cream shade will go with both bright and neutral colors. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Intended for an oversized fit, cut to be worn very loose Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Cream faux shearling Snap fastenings through front 60% polyamide, 24% acrylic, 16% wool; trim: 75% polyester, 20% polyurethane, 5% spandex; lining: 100% viscose Dry clean This item has been imported