Moroccanoil

Root Boost

C$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA volumizing, spray-on mousse that creates strong texture at the roots before styling with heat, while infusing hair with nourishing argan oil.Key benefits:- Builds body, lift, and movement- Provides volume- Creates flexible, lasting stylesIf you want to know more This spray-on mousse is infused with argan oil, and adds lift to fine and medium hair by creating strong texture at the roots before styling with heat. Its designed to add volume for long-lasting texture, body, and movement.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Phthalates