iRobot

Roomba I3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum

$599.99 $449.00

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF - Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3 to empty itself for up to 60 days. POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP - Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. SMART NAVIGATION GETS THE JOB DONE - The i3 navigates and maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. GOES WHERE IT'S NEEDED, AVOIDS WHERE IT'S NOT - Reactive Sensor Technology tells the robot where it can and cannot reach, which means less getting stuck on furniture and more knowing where to go. LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens. THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN - With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i3 robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean. The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum helps take vacuuming off your mind— cleaning in neat rows, emptying itself, and learning your habits to offer up personalized schedules. After each cleaning, it empties itself into a Dirt Disposal bag that takes up to 60 days to fill, so that you can forget about vacuuming for months. The i3+ uses 10X Power-Lifting Suction* and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes for an impressive clean. Using the iRobot Home App or just your voice with Google Assistant or Alexa, you control when your robot cleans. With the i3+, you can check vacuuming off your to-do list. *(compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system) *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC).