PACT

Room Service Sheet Set

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At PACT

100% pure organic cotton sateen Silky, cool-touch feel that resists wrinkling Includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a reusable laundry bag for storage Fitted Sheet: 15" deep pocket and wide elastic band for an easy fit Pillowcases: -Twin includes one pillowcase, all other sizes include two -King includes King-sized pillowcases; all other sizes include Standard-sized pillowcases "Sweet Dreams Guarantee": 30-day, no-questions-asked return policy