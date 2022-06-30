Flamingo Estate

Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Flamingo Estate candles are formulated for daily pleasure, transforming any space into a calm, delicious retreat. Ripe, supple, and bursting with juice, the mighty heirloom tomato conjures memories of summer dinner parties in Sicilian gardens. This candle, a monument to the love apple, is made from 100% vegetable wax and hand-poured in sturdy, reusable containers. Light with a match and enjoy for a long time.