Citizens of Humanity

Rocket Ultra High-rise Plus Skinny Jeans

$198.00 $129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122225550274; Color Code: 093 This classic high-waisted pair hugs the body from the hip to just above the ankle, creating a perfectly contoured silhouette. About Citizens of Humanity Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity has been fueled by knowledge, creativity, and - above all - a love for denim. Since its start, the LA-based brand has remained committed to offering cutting-edge denim styles, unparalleled comfort, and flattering fits, all without compromising a standard for premium quality. Plus exclusive 43% rayon, 33% cotton, 17% lyocell, 5% polyester, 2% elastane Skinny fit Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported