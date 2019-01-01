Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Rocket Small Talk
$238.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Featured in 1 story
4 Fresh Takes On Fall's Most Talked-About Boots
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21
Low Rise Destroyed Boyfriend Jeans
$24.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
AYR
The Bomb Pop Jeans
$225.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
$169.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
AG Adriano Goldschmied
Coated Skinny Jeans
$135.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Citizens of Humanity
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
High-rise Full-length Trouser Jean
$238.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Rocket High-rise Cropped Skinny Jeans
$218.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Flavie Trouser Jean
£238.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Citizens of Humanity
Bailey Frayed Denim Shorts
$250.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
