Shark

Rocket® Hv301 Corded Stick Vacuum

$333.99 $169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This ultra-lightweight corded stick vacuum powerfully handles all floor types and easily converts to a handheld vacuum in seconds. It boasts nonstop corded performance for whole-home, versatile cleaning from the floor to the ceiling. At under 9 lbs., this ultra-lightweight corded stick vacuum converts to a handheld vacuum for versatile floor-to-ceiling cleaning. Ultra-powerful, corded cleaning on carpets and hard floors. Fingertip controls to easily toggle between surfaces.