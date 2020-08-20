Christine Alcalay

Rock The Vote Face Mask

THIS SEPTEMBER designer CHRISTINE ALCALAY has committed to making 2 face masks a day to raise money for ROCK THE VOTE. This limited edition mask will be cut, sewn, pressed and embroidered by the designer as a commitment to getting people to the polls on ELECTION DAY. There will be only 60 MASK made during the month of SEPTEMBER. Shipping will occur witin the month of SEPTEMBER. OUR GOAL IS TO RAISE $6000 100% COTTON CORDUROY with 100% COTTON LINING IMPORTANT These are not medical grade masks. Please WASH in Warm water AFTER EVERY USE & Dry Delicate. Each mask is either double or triple layer for protection. There is no filter pocket. The design is made to contour your face and does not have a metal nose piece. All face masks are FINAL SALE. Sizing Most Women wear a Small or Medium Most Men Wear a Medium or Large Mask Measurements: Small: CF height (6.25") , width at widest point (8.5") Medium: CF height (7") , width at widest point (9.75") Large: CF height (7.75") , width at widest point (10.5")