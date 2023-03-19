Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock ‘n’ Kohl
$37.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charlotte Tilbury
MORE SHADES AVAILABLE ROCK 'N' KOHLBARBARELLA BROWN
Need a few alternatives?
VIEVE
Modern Lip Definer
BUY
$31.68
VIEVE
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl
BUY
$37.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Morphe
Color Pencil
BUY
$6.00
Morphe
VIEVE
Modern Lip Definer
BUY
£16.00
Cult Beauty
More from Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl
BUY
$37.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eyeliner In Barbarella Brown
BUY
£22.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara
BUY
$29.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Body Cream
BUY
$30.00
Charlotte Tilbury
More from Makeup
By Terry
Lip-expert Shine Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$56.00
Mecca
VIEVE
Modern Lip Definer
BUY
$31.68
VIEVE
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Pencil
BUY
$34.00
MAC Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl
BUY
$37.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted