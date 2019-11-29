Wickedly Prime

Roasted Coconut Toffee Cashews, Snack Pack (15)

$15.60

Buy Now Review It

Fifteen 1.5-ounce snack packs Contains cashews and coconut Packed in the U.S.A. Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand Like a good pop song, we like our coconut toffee cashews with notes of sticky-sweet. A coating of tropical coconut flakes brings out the rich, buttery flavor of cashews in this fire-roasted treat with a hearty caramelized crunch. Some may even call these cashews "the jam."