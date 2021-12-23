Sonos

Roam

Experience size-defying sound at home and on the go with this lightweight, outdoor-ready portable smart speaker. Enjoy hours of music, radio, audiobooks and more from all your favourite services thanks to Roam's long-lasting rechargeable battery. Listen at home with WiFi and easily control the sound with the Sonos app, your voice and Apple AirPlay 2. Use Bluetooth® when you're away and outdoors. Add more Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening. Everything works together over WiFi.