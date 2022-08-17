YETI

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

$299.95

Buy Now Review It

At BCF

The Roadie® 24 Hard Cooler is a fresh take on a tried-and-true YETI favourite. It’s 10% lighter, holds 20% more, and performs 30% better thermally than its legendary predecessor. With no drain plug, you can ditch excess water or ice with a quick flip. The all-new design accommodates an upright bottle of wine, allowing you to instantly up your picnic game. Plus, its slim design means it’ll slide behind the front seat of the car, giving you quick access to ice-cold drinks no matter how long the journey.