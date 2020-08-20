Pinch Provisions

Road Trip Kit

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Includes: Hand sanitizer (63% alcohol), breath drops, waste bag, facial tissue, hand cleaner, dental floss, microfiber cloth, adhesive bandage, stain remover, mini pen, license plate game. Mint hologram case. Cruelty-free. Set of 11. Revolve Style No. PPRO-WU38. Manufacturer Style No. ROAD TRIP KIT. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.