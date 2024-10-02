Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
RIXO
Liza Sequinned Midi Dress
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At By Rotation
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS EDITION
Brown Satin Slip Midi Dress
BUY
£15.00
By Rotation
Lulus
Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£90.00
Lulus
Bardot
Lucianna Maxi Wrap Dress
BUY
£174.00
Revolve
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress
BUY
£348.00
Reformation
More from RIXO
RIXO
Liza Sequinned Midi Dress
BUY
£45.00
By Rotation
RIXO
Lindsey Suede Coat
BUY
$830.00
Rixo
RIXO
Tommie Leopard Jacket
BUY
$580.00
Rixo
RIXO
Menno Silk Scarf
BUY
£125.00
Rixo
More from Dresses
Kitri
Valentina Green Velvet Mini
BUY
£33.67
Hurr
RIXO
Liza Sequinned Midi Dress
BUY
£45.00
By Rotation
ASOS EDITION
Brown Satin Slip Midi Dress
BUY
£15.00
By Rotation
Odd Muse
The Ultimate Muse Dress
BUY
£33.92
Hurr
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted