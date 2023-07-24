Free People

Riviera Lace Tank

$78.00 $39.95

At Free People

Style No. 83018465; Color Code: 020 So sweet and special in a cropped, corset-inspired style, this timeless tank features a ruffled neckline, lace detailing throughout, and smocking at back for a forever flattering fit. Fit: Cropped, fitted design Features: Scoop neckline, button-front closure, smocking at back Why We <3 It: Just as effortless as it is essential, this goes-with-anything tank is sure to be a staple in your weekly wardrobe rotation all season long.