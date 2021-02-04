United States
Rivet Modern Hand-woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
100% Acrylic This throw's geometric weave and fun tassels deliver soft, stylish coziness. The beige and ivory-white diamond and herringbone pattern is finished with fringe tassels wrapped in complementary taupe yarn for a subtle pop of color. 50"W x 60"L 100% acrylic hand-woven throw blanket Dry clean only. An Amazon brand - This throw's geometric weave and fun tassels deliver soft, stylish coziness. The beige and ivory-white diamond and herringbone pattern is finished with fringe tassels wrapped in complementary taupe yarn for a subtle pop of color.