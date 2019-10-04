Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Pols Potten
Ripple Dip Hurricane Candle Holder
£14.40
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Buy Gold Pols Potten Ripple Dip Hurricane Candle Holder from our Candle Holders range at John Lewis & Partners. Free Delivery on orders over £50.
Need a few alternatives?
Colin & Bella
Activated-charcoal Air Purifier Bags (5-pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
D.S. & Durga
Portable Fireplace Scented Candle
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle
$18.00
$12.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Malin + Goetz
Sage Candle
$55.00
from
Malin + Goetz
BUY
More from Pols Potten
Pols Potten
Tumbler & Reed Set Of 6
$80.00
$64.00
from
Jung Lee
BUY
More from Décor
Colin & Bella
Activated-charcoal Air Purifier Bags (5-pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Capri Blue Anthropologie
Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle
$30.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Waverly Rug
$298.00
$125.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Moroccan Wedding Pouf
$198.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted