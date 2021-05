endless rose

Ripped Slim Boyfriend Jeans

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Pristine, bleach-baked nonstretch jeans sneak in a single slash at the back to keep things real. Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6152579 Helpful info: (video)