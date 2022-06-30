Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Staud
Rio Platform Sandal
$295.00
$206.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Reike Nen
Black Swirl Platform Flip-flops
BUY
$275.00
$430.00
SSENSE
Urban Outfitters
Emelia Thong Platform Wedge
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Staud
Rio Platform Sandal
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Staud
Chaco
Women's Chillos Slide
BUY
$39.99
$50.00
Chaco
More from Staud
Staud
Patrizia Wallflower Dress
BUY
$241.50
$345.00
Staud
Staud
Bean Gathered Crystal-embellished Beaded Leather Should
BUY
$296.05
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Wells Dress
BUY
$285.00
Staud
Staud
Grace Beaded Leather Drawstring Crossbody Bag
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Moda Operandi
More from Sandals
Reike Nen
Black Swirl Platform Flip-flops
BUY
$275.00
$430.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Retro Platform Flip Flops
BUY
$207.00
$296.00
Farfetch
Dr. Martens
Blaire Quad Sandals
BUY
$110.00
Shopbop
Urban Outfitters
Emelia Thong Platform Wedge
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted