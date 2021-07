Away That Day

Rio Bottom – Chocolate

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away That Day

Your ultimate go-to tanning bottom featuring ruched detailing at the front and back - Sexy, adjustable and minimalistic. Features: - Gold hardware detail - Thin side straps - Seamless style - Cheeky cut - Eco-friendly ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon Size Recommendation: Runs slightly small. We recommend sizing up if you are in between sizes.