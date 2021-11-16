RIKI LOVES RIKI

Riki Skinny Mirror

$205.00 $164.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The RIKI Skinny Mirror by Riki Loves Riki is a super bright LED mirror using GLAMCOR technology to deliver performance never before seen in any lighted mirror in this class or size. Features Bluetooth selfie function and a magnetic phone for taking selfies or videos Five dimming stages Includes a magnetic 5X magnifying mirror to ensure perfect makeup application Ultra lightweight (1.5 lbs) - ideal for traveling Benefits Customized HD Daylight LEDs Rechargeable battery that lasts 4-6 hours Adjustable stand Includes RIKI SKINNY LED Lighted Mirror Magnetic Phone Clip Magnetic 5X Magnifying Mirror Adjustable Stand Micro USB Charger