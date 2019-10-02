Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Ganni
Ridgewood Blazer
$295.00
$147.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Blazer Corduroy Cotton-blend Front slit pocket Button fastening through double-breasted front Fully lined Non-stretchy fabric Mid-weight fabric Dry clean Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Scoop
Scrunch Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer
$39.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Bar III
One-button Blazer, Created For Macy's
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
J.Crew
Belted Blazer In Glen Plaid
$228.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Cotton Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Hybrid Leather Loafer
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Ganni
Jupe Portefeuille En Cuir Patchwork
£346.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Ganni
Classic Denim Wide Pants
$235.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Suiting
LF Markey
Danny Longsleeve Boilersuit
$242.00
from
LF Markey
BUY
Everlane
The Oversized Double-breasted Blazer
$455.00
$180.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Scoop
Scrunch Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer
$39.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Modern Cord Blazer
£350.00
from
Kate Spade New York
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted