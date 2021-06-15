Saucony

Ride 13

$94.95

100% Rubber Rubber sole More feel-good cushioning New PWRRUN cushioning provides just-right softness that’s responsive enough to tackle as many miles as you wish. More smooth miles The clean look of the new FORMFIT construction combines a breathable engineered mesh with 3D printed overlays for a fit that accommodates a wide range of foot shapes comfortably. Womens SAUCONY RIDE 13 :: Feelgood meets gofast in the updated Saucony Ride 13 running shoes. This new streamlined look combines breathable mesh with 3D printed overlays for an accommodating and comfier fit. Packed with new more responsive yet insanely soft PWRRUN cushioning and an extra durable rubber outsole, your Womens Ride 13 is ready for any speed or distance.