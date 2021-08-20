Levi's

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

$98.00

Levi's® highest high rise yet. The Ribcage Jean—with its soaring 12-inch rise—has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession. This fit will show off your figure and make you feel as amazing as you look. Levi's® highest high rise yet Classic straight leg for a versatile look The Ribcage Jean has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession Hits at the ankle Style # 726930011 Color: Georgie - Medium Wash How it Fits Slim through your hip Super high rise: 12" (front) Straight leg opening: 17" Inseam: 27" Measurements based on size 27 Model is 5'10" and is wearing a size 27 waist Composition & Care 99% cotton, 1% elastane Low stretch Denim Button fly 5-pocket styling Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended Imported