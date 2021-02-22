Levi's

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

£100.00

Levi's® highest high rise yet The Ribcage Jean—with its soaring 12-inch rise—has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession This fit will show off your figure and make you feel as amazing as you look Levi's® highest high rise yet Classic straight leg for a versatile look The Ribcage Jean has become a hip-slimming, waist-defining, leg-lengthening obsession Hits at the ankle Sustainably made with TENCEL™ fabric for reduced environmental impact See More Style # 726930072 Color: Noe Dark Mineral - Dark Indigo How it Fits Slim through your hip Straight leg opening: 17" Super high rise: 12" (front) Inseam: 27" Measurements based on size 27 Composition & Care 79% cotton, 21% TENCEL™ lyocell Midweight Button fly 5-pocket styling TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended