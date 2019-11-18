Happy Try

Type: Brooch pin bow tie （Black Red）. Material: Ribbon ,Faux Pearl, Crystal. （Size: 4.9x5.8 inch. Large） The beautiful smart pre tied bow tie is a perfect compliment for groom or father of bride and groom Perfect for wedding, party, banquet and other formal occasions. Package: 1x Neck Bow. Are you looking for a stylish neck bow for formal events or going to work? Add trendy accessory to your everyday style with HAPPYTRY bow brooches! Fit different collar sizes on your shirts and dresses. Perfect for wedding, party, ball,office,holiday,etc. Great decor with any outfit for any season. A Wonderful gift for women/girls/men/boys, for yourself/your family/your friends! Wear HAPPYTRY bow brooch on Independence Day , which will make you be attractive. It's time to store some special and beautiful bowties now! Attention: All bowties of this listing are sold by HAPPYTRY, please make sure that you order from HAPPYTRY only!