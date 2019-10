Forever21

Ribbed Sateen Blazer

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Forever21

A ribbed sateen blazer featuring notched lapels, long sleeves with lightly padded shoulders, darted bust, mock front flap pockets, and a single-breasted construction with a snap-button closure. Content + Care - 73% cotton, 27% polyester - Dry clean Size + Fit - Model is 5'10 and wearing a Small