Madewell
Ribbed Pocket T-shirt Dress
$88.00$44.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Made of ribbed jersey with side slits for mobility, this elongated T-shirt dress is the ultimate in low-key cool. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Crew neck - Short sleeves - Slips on over head - Chest patch pocket - Knit construction - Approx. 41.5" length (size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% polyester Care Machine Wash Cold Tumble Dry Low