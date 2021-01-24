United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dolan Left Coast
Ribbed Midi Dress – Plus Size
$148.00$50.99
At Anthropologie
With unsurpassed comfort - and charming seasonal hues - this ribbed dress is an everyday essential for the cooler months. About Dolan Left Coast Founded in 2004, Jodie Dolan's eponymous womenswear line incorporates timeless, travel-inspired aesthetics into its designs. With an emphasis on mindful living and artisanal collaborations, Dolan's endlessly-wearable styles have achieved worldwide recognition - while maintaining their signature West Coast flair. 60% cotton, 40% viscose Midi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported