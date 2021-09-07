Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Uniqlo
Ribbed Long-sleeve Cropped Cardigan
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Sleek design and a perfectly fitted feel. This handy cardigan also looks great as a top.
Need a few alternatives?
BDG
Rowen Button-front Sweater Vest
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton–merino Sweater Vest
BUY
$60.00
Everlane
Pilcro
Washed Sweater Vest
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Striped Knit Vest
BUY
$170.00
Farm Rio
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Uv Protection Supima Cotton Crew Neck Cardigan
BUY
$14.90
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Extra Fine Merino V-neck Cardigan
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Rayon Long-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Ribbed Long-sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
More from Sweaters
BDG
Rowen Button-front Sweater Vest
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton–merino Sweater Vest
BUY
$60.00
Everlane
Pilcro
Washed Sweater Vest
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Striped Knit Vest
BUY
$170.00
Farm Rio
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted