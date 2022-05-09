Madewell

Ribbed Henley High-crop Tee

$35.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Supercropped to go with high-rise baggy jeans, this close-fitting ribbed tee is made of a sustainable blend of organic and recycled cotton. On-the-go AC: the scooped henley neckline has '90s-inspired snaps that can be left undone. Fitted, supercropped. Body length from high point of shoulder: 18 5/8" (based on size M). 50% organic cotton/50% recycled cotton. Do Well: Made from organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, nongenetically modified seeds and recycled cotton that keeps textile waste out of landfills and requires less H2O and energy than the conventional kind. Import. NE926