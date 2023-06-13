Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Aerie
Ribbed Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
$24.95
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aerie
Need a few alternatives?
RIOT SWIM
Eden Bikini Bottoms
BUY
$99.00
Free People
RIOT SWIM
Eden Bikini Top
BUY
$99.00
Free People
Lululemon
Diamond Grid Skimpy-fit Swim Bottoms
BUY
$29.00
$58.00
Lululemon
Lane Bryant
High-leg Cheeky Swim Bottom
BUY
$26.47
$52.95
Lane Bryant
More from Aerie
Aerie
Ribbed Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
BUY
$20.00
$24.95
Aerie
Aerie
Ruched Rib Mini Skirt
BUY
$15.98
$39.95
Aerie
Aerie
Ribbed Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$24.97
$49.95
Aerie
Aerie
Wide Rib Cut Out Ring One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$29.97
$59.95
Aerie
More from Swimwear
Dippin' Daisy's
Salt Water One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
RIOT SWIM
Eden Bikini Bottoms
BUY
$99.00
Free People
RIOT SWIM
Eden Bikini Top
BUY
$99.00
Free People
Lululemon
Diamond Grid Skimpy-fit Swim Bottoms
BUY
$29.00
$58.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted